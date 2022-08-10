Browns name Deshaun Watson preseason starter as final ruling looms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start in Friday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, the team announced.

However, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the league is looking for a ruling from Peter Harvey, the league's designee in Watson's suspension case, before the Browns' preseason start that would indeed have the quarterback sidelined.

I did a little more work on this. The NFL did indeed ask for a one-year suspension that starts immediately, and the NFLPA is not ruling out a decision from Peter Harvey before Friday night that would keep Deshaun Watson from playing in the preseason opener in Jacksonville. https://t.co/LfalayqYwb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 10, 2022

If Harvey's decision does not come before kickoff on Friday night, the three-time Pro Bowler will be playing in his first game for the Cleveland-based team since he was traded by the Texans in March.

Most of our starters will lead us off Friday in Jacksonville — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 10, 2022

The Browns' announcement comes as Watson was suspended six games on July 27 as a result of an NFL disciplinary hearing after he was accused of sexual misconduct by 24 massage therapists in Texas.

The NFL's appeal to former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson’s report is expected to create a longer ban than just six games.

Watson last played on the field in Week 17 of the 2020 season.

Kickoff for the Browns' preseason opener on Friday is set for 7 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Stadium.