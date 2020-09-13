Bruce Arians Offers Harsh Assessment of Tom Brady's Rough Bucs Debut

Arians offers harsh assessment of Brady's rough Bucs debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady may be the shiny new toy in Tampa Bay, but that clearly isn't going to earn him any special treatment from Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

Brady's Bucs debut on Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints was a mixed bag. The former New England Patriots quarterback got things started with a quality drive that surprisingly ended with a Brady rushing touchdown, and it was a rollercoaster ride from there.

Later on in the first half, Brady tossed a pick on what was an obvious miscommunication with wide receiver Mike Evans. Early in the third quarter, Brady tossed his second INT of the day -- a pick-six.

After the game, which resulted in a 34-23 Bucs loss, Arians didn't mince words about Brady's two costly mistakes.

Bruce Arians put both interceptions on Brady. Said on that first one, Mike Evans read the coverage right but Brady did not. #Buccaneers — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 14, 2020

As for the pick-six? Arians plainly described it as a "bad decision" by the 43-year-old.

There are bound to be some growing pains for Brady and the Bucs, but if there's anyone who can adjust, it's the six-time Super Bowl champion himself.

As for the Patriots and Cam Newton, they passed their first test with flying colors. New England earned a 21-11 victory, and head coach Bill Belichick raved about his new QB.