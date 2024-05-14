Boston Bruins

Bruins beat Panthers in Florida to stay alive

Morgan Geekie #39 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Florida Panthers in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena on May 14, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Bruins live to play another day after a 2-1 victory in Florida.

Boston was brought to the brink, but now trail the Panthers 3-2 in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Bruins got on the board first with a first-period goal from Morgan Geekie.

Sam Reinhart tied it up for the Panthers in the second period, but Charlie McAvoy responded with what turned out to be the winning goal about four minutes later.

Boston will need to win Game 6 at the TD Garden on Friday to force a Game 7 in Florida on Sunday.

