Bruins eliminated on tight Game 6 loss to Panthers

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a glove save during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers on May 17, 2024, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Bruins' season is over after a late tie-breaking goal by Gustav Forsling of the Florida Panthers.

The game was tied at 1 until there were 93 seconds left in regulation.

Boston struck first with a goal from Pavel Zacha near the end of the first period. Anton Lundell tied it up for the Panthers in the second.

Then, as overtime approached, Forsling's goal proved to be the final blow to the Bruins' Stanley Cup hopes.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 of 28 shots he faced, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 of 23.

Florida will meet the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final.

