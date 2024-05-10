Boston Bruins

Bruins lose Game 3 at home to fall behind Panthers in series

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

The Bruins find themselves down 2-1 in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after losing to the Panthers Friday night in Boston.

Florida outshot the Bruins 33-16 on their way to a 6-2 win at the TD Garden.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand exited the game with an upper-body injury. The team announced around the start of the third period he was unlikely to return.

The B's and the Panthers will play Game 4 at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the TD Garden.

