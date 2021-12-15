Patrice Bergeron Is 3rd Bruins Player in COVID Protocol in 2 Days

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was placed into COVID protocol Wednesday, a day after two other forwards were.
On Tuesday, Bergeron's linemate Brad Marchand was placed into COVID protocol shortly after Craig Smith. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had just gotten out of the protocol, for which he missed two weeks.
The short-handed Bruins lost Tuesday's game at TD Garden 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Boston's prior game was against the Calgary Flames, a team that's facing a major outbreak and has had to postpone several games.