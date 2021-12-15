coronavirus

Patrice Bergeron Is 3rd Bruins Player in COVID Protocol in 2 Days

By Asher Klein

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was placed into COVID protocol Wednesday, a day after two other forwards were.

On Tuesday, Bergeron's linemate Brad Marchand was placed into COVID protocol shortly after Craig Smith. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had just gotten out of the protocol, for which he missed two weeks.

The short-handed Bruins lost Tuesday's game at TD Garden 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Boston's prior game was against the Calgary Flames, a team that's facing a major outbreak and has had to postpone several games.

In tonight’s Daily Debrief, the Bruins have placed Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in COVID protocol. Plus, the National Guard begins delivering free, rapid COVID-19 testing kits to communities across Massachusetts, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu visits the White House.

