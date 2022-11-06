Bruins Release Mitchell Miller; Cam Neely Explains Decision in Statement

Bruins release Mitchell Miller; Neely explains decision in statement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have reversed course.

Boston is parting ways with Mitchell Miller effective immediately, team president Cam Neely announced Sunday night in a statement.

The Bruins signed Miller, 20, on Friday but received immediate blowback for the decision. Miller was drafted by the Coyotes in 2020, but Arizona released him after an Arizona Republic investigation uncovered more details of him bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old.

Neely said the Bruins' decision to release Miller was based on "new information."

"The decision to sign this young man was made after careful consideration of the facts as we were aware of them: that at 14-years-old he made a poor decision that led to a juvenile conviction," Neely said in a statement. "We understood this to be an isolated incident and that he had taken meaningful action to reform and was committed to ongoing personal development. Based on that understanding we offered him a contract.

"Based on new information, we believe it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins. We hope that he continues to work with professionals and programs to further his education and personal growth."

After several players, including captain Patrice Bergeron, admitted they didn't agree with the signing, Neely added the Bruins "will be reevaluating" their "internal processes for vetting individuals who wish to earn the privilege of playing" for the organization.

Neely also apologized to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, the ex-classmate whom Miller bullied, and his family.

"To Isaiah and his family, my deepest apologies if this signing made you and other victims feel unseen and unheard. We apologize for the deep hurt and impact we have caused," Neely said.

You can read Neely's full statement here.