Bruins' Brad Marchand Put on COVID-19 Protocols List, Won't Play Vs. Sabres

By Nick Goss

Brad Marchand entered Saturday having played in all 29 of the Boston Bruins' games this season.

This streak is coming to an end.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced before Saturday afternoon's game against the Sabres at TD Garden that Marchand has been added to the COVID-19 protocols list, which means he won't play versus Buffalo.

Trent Frederic is expected to play in Marchand's spot at left wing on Boston's first line alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak for Saturday's matchup.

Tuukka Rask injury: B's goalie to miss at least next two games

The Bruins had several players on the COVID-19 protocols list last week and had two games -- March 20 at the Sabres and March 23 versus the Islanders -- postponed as a result.

Marchand has been the Bruins' best offensive player this season. He leads the team with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 29 games.

