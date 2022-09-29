Buccaneers Owners, Tom Brady Donate to Hurricane Ian Victims

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said they are donating $1 million to support relief efforts in Florida after Category 4 Hurricane Ian made a destructive landfall on Wednesday.

The Glazer family announced the generous contribution on Thursday and said the funds would go toward areas that faced the most devastation from the storm.

"It will take entire communities resiliently working together for an extended period, and our family is committed to aiding in the recovery," Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all of those helping to keep others safe.”

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who said he hopes football will bring joy to the community, announced he will be donating to the Florida Disaster Fund.

"Happy were able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same," Brady said. "Our neighbors support us endlessly, it’s time to return the favor."

Amid Hurricane Ian, the team announced on Monday that they would be practicing at Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens ahead of their contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will be played in Tampa Bay on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The Glazer family purchased the Buccaneers in 1995 for $192 million. Today, the two-time Super Bowl-winning franchise is worth more than $1.2 billion.