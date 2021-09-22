Taylor Heinicke announces partnership with Bud Light originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke announced on Wednesday he's partnering with a beer company and it's not the one you would expect.

Heinicke has partnered with Bud Light, the 28-year-old announced on his Instagram page. The QB received a care package from the company: two 12-packs of Bud Light, one 12-pack of Bud Light Seltzer, three bottles of Bud Lights with the company's 'For the Fans' promotion with 'Bud Lighticke' written on the box, and one Bud Light hat.

Never hesitate. Heineken did and Bud Light swooped in. Perhaps most important, Taylor Heinicke got some beer pic.twitter.com/BjMktwjBMB — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 22, 2021

Not a bad gift, huh?

The partnership comes just one day after Heinicke was asked if the Dutch Beer company, Heineken, had reached out to him for a deal following his Thrusday Night Football victory over the New York Giants.

"I'm trying, man. I'm trying," Heinicke replied. "At some point I might just start calling up Bud Light."

Late Tuesday night, Bud Light's official Twitter account posted that they were "ready and waiting" to partner with Washington's quarterback. Then it happened, just one day later.

Heinicke first reached out to Heineken about a deal this past winter following his incredible performance in Washington's Wild Card loss to Tampa Bay. After some initial promise, momentum on a potential deal quickly faded out.

"After the Tampa game last year, I really tried to give them something," Heinicke said Tuesday. "My agent said they had sent me a 24-pack at home but I never received it. They said they can't deliver to my address but there's a gas station a block away that has Heinekens."

In the end, it might be best that Heinicke partnered with Bud Light. When he played in the XFL, Heinicke was recorded downing two Bud Light Seltzers at one time following a win, a video that quickly went viral. It was an awesome moment.

"The one thing that we didn't know was that team that won, you'd go back to the locker room and there were Bud Light Seltzers there for you," said Heinicke, who went to Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va. "We're all getting back to the locker room and there are four 24 packs of Bud Light Seltzers. We're like, 'what's this for?' They're like 'you guys won, it's for you guys.' So with that and everyone winning $4,000, we're all pretty pumped and having a good time in there."