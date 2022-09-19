Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson exits in ambulance after neck injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was taken off the field by ambulance after suffering a neck injury during Monday Night Football.

Jackson was making a tackle on Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks in the second quarter when he was hit inadvertently by his teammate Tremaine Edmunds, bending Jackson's head and neck backwards.

Bills CB Dane Jackson was helped off the field following an inadvertent collision with a teammate



Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cGmhkzaDEe — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 20, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The ambulance is out for Bills CB Dane Jackson



Praying for nothing serious 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Tkbl6E3Wqr — PFF (@PFF) September 20, 2022

Jackson remained down on the field after the collision and was quickly surrounded by teammates. He was placed on a stretcher and into an ambulance as the crowd at Highmark Stadium watched in silence.

The Bills tweeted shortly after that Jackson had full movement in his extremities and was being taken to ECMC hospital for evaluation of a neck injury.

CB Dane Jackson has been taken to ECMC for evaluation of a neck injury. He will be getting a CT scan and an x-ray. Jackson has full movement in extremities. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 20, 2022

The 25-year-old cornerback is in his third season after being selected by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. Jackson played all 17 games last season, making six starts, and recorded 41 total tackles and six passes defended. He started in the Bills' 2022 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams and had his second career interception.