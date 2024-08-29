Watch: Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever ‘ecstatic' meeting Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas

Simone Biles and Caitlin Clark turned into fan girls.

Two of the biggest stars in sports met on Wednesday when the legendary gymnast attended the rookie sensation's basketball game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The two embraced with a hug before posing for a picture.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“lemme fan girl real quick,” Clark wrote on her Instagram story along with a clip of her meeting Biles and fellow gold-medal winning Olympian Gabby Thomas after the game.

Caitlin Clark's Instagram story featuring Gabby Thomas, Caitlin Clark and Simone Biles. (Caitlin Clark / Instagram)

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

the squad was ecstatic to meet Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas after our win at @GainbridgeFH.



the reactions 😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/KydNhGsoeo — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 29, 2024

Biles saw Clark record 19 points, five assists and five rebounds -- and make history with her 86th 3-pointer of the season to set the WNBA single-season rookie record -- while leading the Indiana Fever to an 84-80 win over the Connecticut Sun.

"EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS," Biles posted after the game with the heart hands emoji. "so happy to be able to go support! my first of many WNBA games."

EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS 🫶🏾 so happy to be able to go support! my first of many WNBA games 🤞🏾 https://t.co/TSLJQRAkRJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 29, 2024

Biles, with 11 Olympic medals, is the most decorated U.S. gymnast of all time. The 27-year-old won four medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics -- winning gold in the all-around, vault and team final and silver in floor. Thomas, a star on the U.S. women's track and field team, won gold in the 200m, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay.

Members of the Fever excitedly lined up to take photos with Biles and Thomas after the game.

"the squad was ecstatic to meet Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas after our win at @GainbridgeFH," the Fever posted on X.

Biles was appreciative of the fan girling.

“They were so excited. Oh my God," Biles said in the video. "It’s like usually the boys will just pass and be like, ‘Yo.’ But they were so excited. That was so cool.”

Simone Biles added four Olympic medals to her collection with her performances in Paris. Here’s a look at how she got each one.