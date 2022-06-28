Carson Pickett becomes USWNT's first player with limb difference originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The U.S. Women’s National Team’s friendly against Colombia on Tuesday was a historic match for Carson Pickett and the program.
Pickett earned her first cap with the USWNT and became the first player with a limb difference to ever play for the team:
Pickett, who was born without part of her left arm, got the start for Tuesday’s match at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.
The 28-year-old defender may be new to the USWNT, but she has plenty of experience under her belt in the National Women’s Soccer League. The North Carolina Courage left-back picked up her 100th NWSL appearance this month and was named to the league’s Best XI for June.
Pickett’s USWNT debut got off to a good start. She got in the celebration after the team opened the scoring in the 22nd minute:
This is the USWNT’s final friendly before it begins the qualifying slate for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics.