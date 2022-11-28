Casemiro Puts Brazil Ahead With Beautiful Goal

Brazil and Switzerland faced off at 974 Stadium for the second match in Group G on Monday.

The "Canarios" were without Neymar, who suffered an injury in the first game, and it was Vinícius Jr. who was able to score for the Brazilian side in the 64th minute, however, VAR or Video Assistant Referee would take the goal away.

The game remained scoreless until minute 83 when Casemiro was able to score a beautiful goal that would put Brazil ahead to the knockout round.

Brazil earned 3 points in this second win for a 6 point total, securing their spot in the round of 16.

