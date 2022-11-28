2022 World Cup

Casemiro Puts Brazil Ahead With Beautiful Goal

Brazil earned 3 points for their second win, securing their spot in the round of 16

By Jesús Quiñonez and Ana Mondello-Mata

Brazil and Switzerland faced off at 974 Stadium for the second match in Group G on Monday.

The "Canarios" were without Neymar, who suffered an injury in the first game, and it was Vinícius Jr. who was able to score for the Brazilian side in the 64th minute, however, VAR or Video Assistant Referee would take the goal away.

The game remained scoreless until minute 83 when Casemiro was able to score a beautiful goal that would put Brazil ahead to the knockout round.

2022 World Cup
