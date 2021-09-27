Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Has Breakthrough COVID Case, But Ready to Start Training Camp Tue.

New Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and participated in the team’s media day on Monday through Zoom.

Celtics spokesman Christian Megliola said the coach, who is vaccinated, was asymptomatic and in the last day of his 10-day quarantine. Udoka is expected to be in person with the team when training camp starts on Tuesday, Megliola said.

COVID cases do occur in people who've been vaccinated -- more than 30,000 people in Massachusetts had gotten one, according to last week's report from the Department of Public Health -- but breakthrough cases are far less likely to result in hospitalization or death than cases in people who haven't been vaccinated.

That's why public health officials worldwide continue to stress the importance of vaccination. (If you still need to be vaccinated, here's a tool to find the closest vaccination provider to your home.)

