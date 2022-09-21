Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Reportedly Facing Suspension for Violating Team Rules

Report: Ime Udoka facing possible suspension for violating team rules originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday night that Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action -- including a significant suspension -- for violating organizational guidelines.

ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination. pic.twitter.com/1QZb0k326F — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Wojnarowski went on to add overnight that internal discussions have included suspending Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

No final decision has been made on the length of a suspension, but internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season, sources told ESPN. https://t.co/Vnn2wWVcKA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported early Thursday morning some of the details behind the situation.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

If Udoka indeed is suspended, the Celtics would have to lean on one of their assistant coaches in the interim. Joe Mazzulla would be in "serious consideration" to assume interim head coach duties, per Wojnarowski, while Damon Stoudamire, Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles and Tony Dobbins are also on Udoka's staff.

Losing Udoka for an extended period of time would be a tremendous blow to a Boston team that thrived in his debut season as head coach. The Celtics finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 51-31 record to earn the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, then made it to the NBA Finals where they were defeated by the Golden State Warriors in six games.

The C's will begin training camp later this month and begin the preseason on Oct. 2. The regular season opener is scheduled for Oct. 18 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.