The Heat pulled off a major upset against the Celtics in Boston Wednesday.

Jaylen Brown scored 33 points and Jayson Tatum put up 28 in the 111-101 home loss.

Three Heat players — Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin — put up at least 21.

The Celtics and Heat play Game 3 in Miami Saturday.

