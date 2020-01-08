fan arrested

Celtics Fan Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Drink Near Spurs Bench

By Justin Leger

A Celtics fan was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019 after allegedly throwing a beverage at the opposing team's bench when the Celtics faced the Spurs.
Boston Celtics fans understandably weren't pleased with Kemba Walker's ejection in the third quarter of Wednesday night's game vs. the San Antonio Spurs. But one fan at TD Garden took it way too far.

The fan, who reportedly has since been arrested, tossed a drink onto the court that came dangerously close to hitting players on the Spurs' bench.

Watch the incident below:

Obviously, the act was inexcusable. And Celtics head coach Brad Stevens went out of his way to apologize to the Spurs after the game for what took place.

"I'm sure the Celtics have already addressed this as an organization, but if not, I apologize to the Spurs for what happened out of the stands and that can being thrown. I told [Gregg Popovich] after the game I'm really sorry they had to experience that. I hope that person's not allowed in an NBA arena again."

Fortunately, no one was hit by the can and TD Garden staff acted swiftly in identifying and removing the offender.

