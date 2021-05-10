Boston Celtics

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Getting Wrist Surgery, Out for Rest of the Season

"Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season"

By Asher Klein

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics shoots a free throw during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden in Boston on April 28, 2021.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is out for the rest of the 2020-21 season with a wrist injury that requires surgery, the team said Monday.

They released this statement: "This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season."

Brown had missed several games with an ankle sprain.

The development leaves the Celtics without one of their most productive players as they fight for a place in the postseason. The team is 35-33 and sitting in seventh place, just outside of the guaranteed playoff positions.

If the Celtics finish in seventh, they'd have the top seed in the play-in tournament for entry into the true playoffs.

In the year he first went to the All-Star Game, Brown averaged 24.7 points per game this year, the 17th most in the league, off 34.5 minutes per game. He's been especially good at shooting from mid-range in the NBA this year, hitting 50% of the shots -- tied for fourth best in the league.

The Celtics are due to play the Heat in Boston Tuesday.

