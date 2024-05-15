Boston Celtics

Celtics moving on after beating Cavs in hard-fought Game 5

The C's are moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday at the TD Garden

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 15, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Celtics have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the Cavs in Boston Wednesday night.

The final score was 113-98, but Cleveland stayed in it until the end.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 25 points, adding 10 rebounds. Al Horford also had a double-double, with 22 points and 15 boards. Derrick White contributed another 18 points.

As Cleveland fought to stay alive with star Donovan Mitchell out, Evan Mobley scored 33 and former Celtic Marcus Morris added 25 points.

Boston lost just one to Cleveland — Game 2 at the TD Garden.

The C's will face the winner of the series between the Knicks and the Pacers, which New York leads 3-2. Game 6 will be played Friday in Indiana.

