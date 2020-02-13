Celtics Reveal They’ll Retire Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 Jersey

Kevin Garnett indeed will be the last Boston Celtics player to wear No. 5.

The Celtics announced during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers they will retire Garnett's No. 5 jersey during the 2020-21 season.

Check out TD Garden's reaction as the C's announced the news on the JumboTron:

Garnett was the heart and soul of the Celtics' 2007-08 NBA championship team and in addition to his Hall of Fame-level play is credited with establishing a culture of success in Boston.

"KG," who spent six seasons with the Celtics from 2007 to 2013, will be the 23rd Celtic to have his number retired and the first since Paul Pierce, whose No. 34 went to the rafters in Feb. 2018.

"I'm honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics," Garnett said in a statement, via the Celtics. "I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic Nation!"

Garnett also is expected to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend, a fitting honor for one of the best power forwards in NBA history.