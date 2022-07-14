Boston Celtics

Meeting New Celtics, Catching Up With Stars: Kwani's Takeaways From Summer League

The Celtics are 2-1 in Summer League play, with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday

By Kwani A. Lunis

The NBA Summer League is still underway, but as we hit the halfway point, it's apparent that Celtics fans have a lot to be grateful for. 

Despite losing to the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, the future is bright in Boston. Star Jayson Tatum spoke to the media at halftime of Boston's game against Miami Saturday and reflected on the way the season ended.

It may be the NBA's offseason, but there was a lot to learn at the tournament — the 2-1 Celtics face the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday. Here's what I saw in Las Vegas:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Looking to the future

With the No. 53 pick in the 2022 NBA draft — the Celtics' only one — Boston took JD Davidson, a combo guard out of the University of Alabama.

On Saturday, Davidson confirmed he had signed a two-way contract with Boston and it sounds like Tatum has already helped welcome him into the league.

Malcolm Brogdon or Barack Obama?

That same day, the team announced the acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. In return, Boston gave up Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Nik Stauskas and a 2023 first round pick.

A day after his introductory presser, a Celtics fan on Twitter noted Brogdon sounds a lot like former President Barack Obama.

The Celtics point guard confirmed it himself:

Malcolm Brogdon joins Chris Forsberg for an exclusive one-on-one interview about his excitement about joining the Celtics, his thoughts on playing with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and learning about the Celtics from his grandfather, who loved Bill Russell and the team.

From delivering food to delivering buckets

An inspiring story came from Celtics prospect Matt Ryan. (No, not the Indianapolis Colts and formerly Atlanta Falcons quarterback.)

Minutes after making a clutch shot and securing a 111-109 win over Milwaukee, Ryan opened up about the journey that got him to that point over the last year, and got a bit emotional.

Grant Williams enjoys *friendly* trash talk:

More Celtics News

Boston Celtics Jul 13

Brad Stevens Reveals Plan for Rest of Celtics’ Roster Construction

Celtics Jul 11

Jayson Tatum Using NBA Finals Loss as Motivation: ‘I Still Think About It Every Day'

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsNBASportsCelticsJayson Tatum
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us