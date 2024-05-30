Boston Celtics

Celtics to face Mavs in NBA Finals

Former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving and fellow Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić each scored 36 points to put the Minnesota Timberwolves away in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals

By Mike Pescaro

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics will be going up against a familiar face when they play the Mavericks for the championship.

Minnesota staved off the sweep with a win Tuesday night in Dallas, but the Mavs trounced the Timberwolves Thursday to win the Western Conference Finals, earning a trip to the NBA Finals — meaning the Celtics' road to Banner 18 goes through Kyrie Irving.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

The point guard's exit from Boston was acrimonious, to say the least, and he was not exactly a fan favorite late in his Celtics career or after it.

Irving has one ring to his name, earned alongside LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015-16 season. This time, he has a new superstar teammate in Luka Dončić — and they each scored 36 points as Dallas won 124-103 in Game 5.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals and will hope to keep that success going in the Finals.

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsNBANBA PlayoffsDallas Mavericks
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us