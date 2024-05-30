Celtics to face Mavs in NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics will be going up against a familiar face when they play the Mavericks for the championship.

Minnesota staved off the sweep with a win Tuesday night in Dallas, but the Mavs trounced the Timberwolves Thursday to win the Western Conference Finals, earning a trip to the NBA Finals — meaning the Celtics' road to Banner 18 goes through Kyrie Irving.

The point guard's exit from Boston was acrimonious, to say the least, and he was not exactly a fan favorite late in his Celtics career or after it.

Irving has one ring to his name, earned alongside LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015-16 season. This time, he has a new superstar teammate in Luka Dončić — and they each scored 36 points as Dallas won 124-103 in Game 5.

The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals and will hope to keep that success going in the Finals.