Celtics reportedly trade Marcus Smart, acquire Kristaps Porzingis in 3-team deal

The Celtics have reportedly made a major roster shakeup.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Boston is sending Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a deal sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics from the Washington Wizards.
Memphis point guard Tyus Jones will go to Washington in the trade, Wojnarowski reported.
A source told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe that the Celtics will also send Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala to Washington. He added that Boston will get the 25th pick in Thursday's draft from Washington in exchange for the 35th.
The development came late Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, the Celtics and Wizards were reportedly "closing in" on a three-team deal involving the Clippers, but it later fell through. In that move, the C's would have sent Gallinari to Washington and Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles.
Wojnarowski reports that Porzingis, a 7'3 power forward and center, will opt into his $36 million contract for next season to join the Celtics.
Smart has spent his entire NBA career in Boston after being drafted sixth overall in 2014.
Last season, Porzingis averaged a career-high 23.2 points per game along with 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.