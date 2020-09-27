Bill Belichick has special message for Celtics before Game 6 vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ended his press conference following Sunday's Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with a special message for the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics trail 3-2 in their Eastern Conference Finals series versus the Miami Heat and face a must-win Game 6 on Sunday night.
"Just want to sign off, good luck to Brad (Stevens) the Celtics tonight. We'll be pulling for them," Belichick said.
Wait, was that a smile from Belichick at the end of that clip? Yes, yes it was.
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens noted his appreciation for Belichick's comments when asked about them before Game 6.
Belichick spoke to the Celtics before Game 1 of their first round playoff series versus the Philadelphia 76ers, and he has developed a strong relationship with Stevens over the years.