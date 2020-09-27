Boston Celtics

Bill Belichick Has Special Message for Celtics Before Game 6 vs. Heat

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens noted his appreciation for Belichick's comments when asked about them before Game 6.

By Nick Goss

Bill Belichick has special message for Celtics before Game 6 vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ended his press conference following Sunday's Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with a special message for the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics trail 3-2 in their Eastern Conference Finals series versus the Miami Heat and face a must-win Game 6 on Sunday night.

"Just want to sign off, good luck to Brad (Stevens) the Celtics tonight. We'll be pulling for them," Belichick said.

Wait, was that a smile from Belichick at the end of that clip? Yes, yes it was.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens noted his appreciation for Belichick's comments when asked about them before Game 6.

Belichick spoke to the Celtics before Game 1 of their first round playoff series versus the Philadelphia 76ers, and he has developed a strong relationship with Stevens over the years.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsNew England PatriotsBill BelichickBrad Stevens
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us