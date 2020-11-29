Celtics Finalize Hayward Trade With Hornets

About a week after reports of Gordon Hayward's departure from Boston, the Celtics have announced a finalized sign-and-trade deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

The Celtics will send Hayward, who opted out of his final year with the team, to Charlotte, along with two future second round draft picks. Boston will get a conditional future second round draft pick in return.

The agreement also creates a trade exception for the Celtics.

Hayward's tenure with the Celtics, which began in 2017, was one regularly marred by injuries. In total, the former all-star played just 125 games over three seasons, starting in just 71 of them.

He is due to make $120 million over the next four years with his new team, according to reports from last week. The former Celtics forward declined his $34.2 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.

If Hayward makes $30 million next season, this means the Celtics would receive a $30 million traded player exception, which they can use at any point in the next year to spend on a player acquired by trade or free agency.