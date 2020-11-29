Gordon Hayward

Celtics Finalize Hayward Trade With Hornets

The sign-and-trade deal creates a trade exception for the Celtics

By Alec Greaney

About a week after reports of Gordon Hayward's departure from Boston, the Celtics have announced a finalized sign-and-trade deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

The Celtics will send Hayward, who opted out of his final year with the team, to Charlotte, along with two future second round draft picks. Boston will get a conditional future second round draft pick in return.

The agreement also creates a trade exception for the Celtics.

Hayward's tenure with the Celtics, which began in 2017, was one regularly marred by injuries. In total, the former all-star played just 125 games over three seasons, starting in just 71 of them.

He is due to make $120 million over the next four years with his new team, according to reports from last week. The former Celtics forward declined his $34.2 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.

Boston Celtics

News and information about Boston's 17-time champion NBA team.

Boston Celtics Nov 23

Jayson Tatum Reacts After Signing $195 Million Max Extension With Celtics

Jayson Tatum Nov 22

Report: Celtics, Tatum Agree to Five-Year, $195M Max Contract Extension

If Hayward makes $30 million next season, this means the Celtics would receive a $30 million traded player exception, which they can use at any point in the next year to spend on a player acquired by trade or free agency.

This article tagged under:

Gordon HaywardBoston Celtics
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us