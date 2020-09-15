Celtics' Jayson Tatum Reunites With Son Deuce in Bubble in Heartwarming Moment

Jayson Tatum reunites with son Deuce in bubble in heartwarming moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night, but the best part of Jayson Tatum's day happened a few hours before tip off.

Tatum's young son, Jayson Tatum Jr. (aka "Deuce"), recently arrived in the NBA's Florida bubble and got out of quarantine Tuesday. They were reunited later in the day, and it made for a heartwarming moment.

Check it out in the video below:

Bubble reunions are the best ✌🏾☘️



cc @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/2q2cr4KNTS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 15, 2020

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens also is excited to see Deuce and other family members in the bubble.

Brad Stevens: “I walked down the hallway with Deuce today, which is the highlight of my 70 days here.” — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) September 15, 2020

Deuce has attended many of his father's games at TD Garden. The two have been able to see each other via FaceTime since the Celtics traveled to Florida, and now Deuce will be able to watch his dad in person and spend time together in the bubble for the remainder of the Celtics' playoff run.

It's sometimes easy to forget the sacrifices NBA families have made during this time. Being away from your family for any amount of time is difficult, especially when it's several weeks or months at a time. Families were allowed to enter the bubble after the first round of the playoffs, and you can bet the players are very excited to have them around again.