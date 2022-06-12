Do Celtics Need More From Jayson Tatum? Ime Udoka Gives Thoughtful Answer

Do C's need more from Tatum? Udoka gives thoughtful answer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics fans may be getting antsy waiting for Jayson Tatum to take over an NBA Finals game, but Ime Udoka isn't sweating it.

Despite Tatum's shooting struggles, Udoka is focused on another facet of the Celtics star's game: his playmaking.

"Sometimes you equate missing shots to playing poorly," Udoka said. "What we've seen is he's had some really good looks, especially in Game 1, and we knew if he got those same looks throughout the series, he would be successful. They are trying to take him out and guard him with two at a time and don't want to give him specific matchups, and at times he has to be the playmaker. In the two wins, he's had 13 and 9 assists; he's getting 11 in those. He's down around 5 in the losses.

"Don't really equate the numbers of how he's shooting; more so the result of him making the play and making the right read. At times it can get frustrating, them trying to take you out. But understanding how it will loosen everything up just by making the right play. You've seen that at times with him hitting Derrick and Marcus and our bigs in the pocket and having the numbers and getting some easy baskets."

The C's head coach wants to see a solid number in the assist column for Tatum as it's been the formula to Boston's victories in the series. But if the opportunity presents itself, he wants Tatum shooting through his slump.

"Take your spots. Be aggressive when you have the matchup you like," he said. "Understand they are going to guard you a certain way and make the right read, which he has in the two wins.

Tatum is averaging 22.3 points and 7.8 assists per game in the Finals while shooting 33.4 percent from the floor. He'll look to improve on those marks when the series heads back to San Francisco for Game 5 on Monday night.

Tip-off is scheduled for just after 9 p.m. ET. The Celtics will look to take a 3-2 series lead back to TD Garden.