Boston Celtics

Here Are the Social Justice Messages Celtics Players Will Wear When the NBA Resumes

On Wednesday, the Celtics posted the messages of social justice players will be wearing during the resumption of NBA's 2020 season

By Kwani A. Lunis

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 7: A general overall view of the court with Black Lives Matter messaging as part of the NBA Restart 2020 on July 7, 2020 at The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The return of the NBA's 2020 season this week may bring a measure a familiarity back for sports fans -- but jerseys worn by Boston Celtics players won't look quite the same.

In the wake of the protests following the death of George Floyd, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed earlier this month that social justice messages could be displayed on the back of jerseys.

Point guard Kemba Walker will wear "Love Us" on his No. 8 jersey while forward Jayson Tatum and center Daniel Theis will both wear the message "Black Lives Matter. Jaylen Brown's No. 7 will be paired with the word "Liberation" while Gordon Hayward's jersey will say "Education Reform."

Tacko Fall and Vincent Poirier, both French speakers, will have "égalité," or equality, on their jerseys.

Sports

MLB 9 hours ago

Rebuilding Year? Sox Have Little Choice After Betts Trade, Pitching Losses

KANSAS CITY Jul 28

Patrick Mahomes Becoming Part Owner of Kansas City Royals

On Wednesday, the eve of the revamped season, the NBA also announced that of the 344 players tested for the coronavirus since July 20, zero returned with a positive test.

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsBlack Lives MatterCelticsJayson TatumJaylen Brown
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us