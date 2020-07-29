Here Are the Social Justice Messages Celtics Players Will Wear When the NBA Resumes

The return of the NBA's 2020 season this week may bring a measure a familiarity back for sports fans -- but jerseys worn by Boston Celtics players won't look quite the same.

In the wake of the protests following the death of George Floyd, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed earlier this month that social justice messages could be displayed on the back of jerseys.

Point guard Kemba Walker will wear "Love Us" on his No. 8 jersey while forward Jayson Tatum and center Daniel Theis will both wear the message "Black Lives Matter. Jaylen Brown's No. 7 will be paired with the word "Liberation" while Gordon Hayward's jersey will say "Education Reform."

Tacko Fall and Vincent Poirier, both French speakers, will have "égalité," or equality, on their jerseys.

On Wednesday, the eve of the revamped season, the NBA also announced that of the 344 players tested for the coronavirus since July 20, zero returned with a positive test.