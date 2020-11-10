PHOTOS: Looking Back at Tom Heinsohn's Celtics Career

Tommy Heinsohn, who as a Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster over more than 60 years was with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships, has died at the age of 86. Here's a look back at his legendary career, in pictures.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – APRIL 6: Tom Heinsohn’s jersey is on display during the NBA Hall announcement at the NCAA Final Four on April 6, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Mike LeBrecht via Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OH – MARCH 27: Broadcaster, Tom Heinsohn (left) of the Boston Celtics, prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at The Quicken Loans Arena on March 27, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
SPRINGFIELD, MA – SEPTEMBER 11: Inductee Tom Heinsohn speaks during the 2015 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on September 11, 2015 at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – APRIL 25: Banner captain, NBA Hall of Famer, Tommy Heinsohn, waves a flag before the game of the Boston Bruins ACTION against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden on April 25, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – APRIL 13: Head coach of the Boston Celtics 1976 Championship team Tom Heinsohn is honored at halftime of the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on April 13, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
BOSTON – APRIL 23: Boston Celtics legends Tom Heinsohn (L) and Bob Cousey (R) Game three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2004 NBA Playoffs between the Celtics and the Indiana Pacers April 23, 2004 at the Fleet Center in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
FILE: Tom Heinsohn of the Boston Celtics (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
WORCESTER, MA – JUNE 7: Bob Cousy, NBA Legend and alumnus of Holy Cross is interviewed by NBA Legend Tom Heinsohn during a ceremony unveiling a statue of Bob Cousy on June 7, 2008 at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2008 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
SECAUCUS, NJ – MAY 22: Tom Heinsohn of the Boston Celtics gets the number five pick during the 2007 NBA Draft Lottery on May 22, 2007 at the NBATV Studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2007 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – APRIL 18: Members of the ’62 Celtics team from left, Tom Sanders, Bill Russell, Frank Ramsey, Sam Jones, Tom Heinsohn, Bob Cousy, and Jim Loscutoff are honored on the 50th anniversary of Boston’s game 7 win over the Los Angeles Lakers to win an NBA championship, at the TD Garden during half time. The Boston Celtics play the Orlando Magic at the TD Garden during a regular season NBA game in Boston, MA on April 18, 2012. (Photo by Yoon S. Byun/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
(Original Caption) It’s a jubilant mob scene as happy fans carry Celtics’ Tommy Heinsohn (L), coach Red Auerbach (Center, with victory cigar), and big Bill Russell (R) around the basketball court at Boston Garden April 27th, after the Celtics won their sixth consecutive World’s Championship. They defeated the Warrior’s, 105-99. The Celtics are the only pro team in history to win six consecutive championships.
ATLANTA, GA – 1974: Head Coach Tom Heinsohn of the Boston Celtics speaks to the team during the game against the Atlanta Hawks circa 1974 at the Omni Coliseum in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1974 NBAE (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)
NOVEMBER 4: Boston Celtics head coach Tom Heinsohn gets called for a technical foul during the third quarter of a game against the Denver Nuggets at the Boston Garden on Nov. 4, 1977. (Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – CIRCA 1970’s: Head coach Tom Heinsohn of the Boston Celtics is watching the action from the bench during a mid circa 1970’s NBA basketball game at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Heinsohn coached the Celtics from 1969-78. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – NOVEMBER 20: Tom Heinsohn grabs a rebound as Dave Cowens moves in during the 1988 Boston Celtics Legends game at the Boston Garden on Nov. 20, 1988. (Photo by John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – NOVEMBER 25: Wilt Chamberlain #13 of the Philadelphia Warriors fights for the rebound with Tom Heinsohn #15 of the Boston Celtics during an NBA game on November 25, 1959 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Hy Peskin/Getty Images) (Set Number: X6393)
BOSTON, MA – CIRCA 1960’s: Tom Heinsohn #15 of the Boston Celtics in action drives to the basket against the San Francisco Warriors during a mid circa 1960’s NBA basketball game at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Heinsohn played for the Celtics from 1956-65. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – 1960: Tom Heinsohn #15 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball circa 1960 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1960 NBAE (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – MARCH 31: From left, Boston Celtics Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn and Red Auerbach sit on the bench during a playoff game against the Cincinnati Royals at the Boston Garden, March 31, 1964. (Photo by Dan Goshtigian/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – CIRCA 1960’s: Tom Heinsohn #15 of the Boston Celtics shoots over Jerry West #44 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a mid circa 1960’s NBA basketball game at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Heinsohn played for the Celtics from 1956-65. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – CIRCA 1964: Tom Heinsohn #15 and head coach Red Auerbach of the Boston Celtics center, celebrate after a victory during an NBA basketball game circa 1964 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Heinsohn played for the Celtics from 1956-65. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)