Boston Celtics

The NBA Finals Are Back in Boston, But Tickets Will Cost You

Floor tickets to see the Boston Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden are going for thousands of dollars

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

Just over 24 hours to go until game time, and tickets for Game 3 of the NBA Finals are going fast.

Nick Pellegrino wishes he had one.

"I don’t think I have enough saved to be able to go to the game," said Pellegrino. "Even though I would go in a heartbeat."

The minimum price to see the Celtics take on the Warriors Wednesday night at TD Garden is at least $700, according to Ace Ticket.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Balconies are just fine," said Ace Ticket’s April Martin. "You can see just fine and you can yell just as loud."

Floor tickets are going for thousands of dollars.

"Obviously it’s an expensive day but it’s a memory that you’ll have forever," said Martin.

It's bene a dozen years since the NBA Finals were in Boston. With Game 3 set for Wednesday night, you can feel the excitement on Causeway Street and inside TD Garden.

Game 3 is the highest-selling matchup of this year’s finals so far, according to StubHub, with Games 3 and 4 outpacing sales for Games 1 and 2 in San Francisco by about 30%.

"High stakes basketball," said Adam Budelli of StubHub. "And two amazing franchises with a lot of stars on both sides of the ball. It’s certainly kind of a unique experience for an NBA finals."

It’s a gift for bars like Sullivan’s Tap.

"The deeper they go the better it is," said head bartender Derick Mains.

Head bartender Derick Mains says the cash flow is just what the bar needs.

"We’ll be at capacity before 8 o’clock," he said.

Celtics stories

Celtics 7 hours ago

Ime Udoka Had a Great Message for Celtics About Draymond Green's Trash Talk

Jayson Tatum 6 hours ago

Jayson Tatum Gives Touching Answer About Relationship With Son, Deuce

Celtics 7 hours ago

Marcus Smart Reveals How Celtics Will Respond to Draymond Green in Game 3

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsGolden State WarriorsTD GardenNBA Finals
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Life in Lockdown Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us