The NBA Finals Are Back in Boston, But Tickets Will Cost You

Just over 24 hours to go until game time, and tickets for Game 3 of the NBA Finals are going fast.

Nick Pellegrino wishes he had one.

"I don’t think I have enough saved to be able to go to the game," said Pellegrino. "Even though I would go in a heartbeat."

The minimum price to see the Celtics take on the Warriors Wednesday night at TD Garden is at least $700, according to Ace Ticket.

"Balconies are just fine," said Ace Ticket’s April Martin. "You can see just fine and you can yell just as loud."

Floor tickets are going for thousands of dollars.

"Obviously it’s an expensive day but it’s a memory that you’ll have forever," said Martin.

It's bene a dozen years since the NBA Finals were in Boston. With Game 3 set for Wednesday night, you can feel the excitement on Causeway Street and inside TD Garden.

Game 3 is the highest-selling matchup of this year’s finals so far, according to StubHub, with Games 3 and 4 outpacing sales for Games 1 and 2 in San Francisco by about 30%.

"High stakes basketball," said Adam Budelli of StubHub. "And two amazing franchises with a lot of stars on both sides of the ball. It’s certainly kind of a unique experience for an NBA finals."

It’s a gift for bars like Sullivan’s Tap.

"The deeper they go the better it is," said head bartender Derick Mains.

"We’ll be at capacity before 8 o’clock," he said.