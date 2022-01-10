NFL

Chargers, Raiders Head to OT in Final Game of NFL Regular Season

The Los Angeles Chargers completed a 15 point deficit in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. An NFL playoff spot is on the line in Las Vegas.

By Joseph Michalitsianos

Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders rushes the ball during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders continue to do battle in overtime on Sunday Night Football as the Raiders lead 32-29. The Chargers must score to keep the game alive.

In an interesting playoff situation, both teams will head to the postseason if the game ends in a tie, whereas if one team wins and the other loses, the losers will be eliminated from playoff contention. 

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be nervously watching the outcome as their postseason hopes depend on the outcome of the game. If the game ends in a tie, the Steelers will miss out, so Mike Tomlin and his squad will be rooting for one team to get the deciding points.

