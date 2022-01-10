Chargers, Raiders Head to OT in Final Game of NFL Regular Season

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders continue to do battle in overtime on Sunday Night Football as the Raiders lead 32-29. The Chargers must score to keep the game alive.

In an interesting playoff situation, both teams will head to the postseason if the game ends in a tie, whereas if one team wins and the other loses, the losers will be eliminated from playoff contention.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be nervously watching the outcome as their postseason hopes depend on the outcome of the game. If the game ends in a tie, the Steelers will miss out, so Mike Tomlin and his squad will be rooting for one team to get the deciding points.

