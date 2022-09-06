NFL

Chicago Bears Arlington Park Plans Create Social Media Buzz

The Bears revealed plans for a potential new stadium and complex at Arlington Park

By Alex Shapiro

The Bears didn’t have media availability at Halas Hall on Tuesday, yet they still managed to dominate headlines and social media. The team released an open letter containing new renderings and plans for their proposed development of Arlington Park. Unsurprisingly, there was plenty of buzz from both sides of the “Should The Bears Leave Soldier Field?” debate.

Let’s start with the Hype side of the aisle:

There were those who were excited for the new grass alone. Right now, the field itself is managed by the Chicago Parks District, and it’s been a sore subject for years. If the Bears move to Arlington Park, they can oversee the playing surface themselves.

Others made note of the detail that the Bears are planning on building an “enclosed” stadium, which means fans will have to say goodbye to Bears Weather games.

Others were decidedly Not Hype for other reasons:

Of course there were a few fans who simply took this as an opportunity to take a shot at mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The Bears will hold a town hall meeting in Arlington Heights this Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Hersey High School.

