Chiefs Hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie' Dance in Amusing Play Vs. Raiders

By Sanjesh Singh

Who had the “Ring Around the Rosie” dance in an NFL game on their 2023 bingo card?

Yes, you read that right.

During the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 matchup on Saturday, the Chiefs’ offense huddled with the “Ring Around the Rosie” dance before lining up in a wildcat formation.

The play actually resulted in a touchdown initially, with Jerick McKinnon receiving the snap. 

McKinnon then rolled right and one-hand tossed the ball to Patrick Mahomes, who lined up as the running back, and swung it back the other way on a screen to wideout Kadarius Toney. 

Toney evaded one defender before reaching the left edge of the endzone for the score, but a holding penalty erased what would’ve been a hilarious moment. 

It ultimately didn’t matter, as Toney reached the same part of the endzone on an end-around handoff on the ensuing play.

Kansas City danced to a commanding 24-3 lead at halftime, and now needs to maintain it to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

