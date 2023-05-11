NFL

Chiefs to Face Lions in 2023 NFL Kickoff Game

Ahead of the NFL's full regular season schedule release, the league announced the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs will be featured in the Kickoff Game on Sept. 7

By Julia Elbaba

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL regular season Kickoff Game, the league announced on Thursday.

The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 7, from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Viewers can watch the game on NBC and Peacock.

The Chiefs are scheduled to unveil their Super Bowl LVII banner in front of a home crowd after the AFC West squad defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38–35 for the championship last February.

The Lions enter the Kickoff Game -- a franchise first -- with a 9-8 finish in the 2022 season.

The Chiefs are 2-0 in NFL Kickoff Games, defeating Super Bowl LI champions the New England Patriots in 2017 and the Houston Texans in 2020.

The full NFL schedule for 2023 will be released at 8 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. 

