Chris Paul Makes NBA History With Flawless Shooting Performance Vs. Pelicans

They don’t call him the Point God for nothing.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul just delivered a playoff performance for the ages.

Paul, who turns 37 on May 6, dropped 33 points on a flawless 14-for-14 shooting performance in Game 6 to eliminate the team that drafted him, the New Orleans Pelicans.

PERFECTION.@CP3 was flawless from the field in a stunning Game 6 performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/0slhaWkfuv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 29, 2022

Paul’s outing is now in the record books as the most field goals made without a miss in NBA playoff history.

The No. 1-seeded Suns did not have an easy first-round matchup against the No. 8 Pelicans. With Devin Booker missing Games 3, 4 and 5 with a hamstring injury, New Orleans’ young guns gave Phoenix everything it could handle and made Game 7 a big possibility.

Booker returned for Game 6 and scored 13 points in 32 minutes, but it was Paul’s electric night that propelled his team to the second round. The Suns will face either the No. 4 Dallas Mavericks or the No. 5 Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals as Paul seeks his first ever NBA championship.