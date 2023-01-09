CMC makes history as most productive midseason acquisition ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the 49ers traded to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in October, they knew the star running back would make an immediate offensive impact.

But even they couldn't imagine the bevy of draft picks they gave up for McCaffrey would result in the type of production they've seen from him so far.

In fact, it's historic.

With 79 scrimmage yards in Sunday's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals, McCaffrey now has 1,210 since joining San Francisco's roster in Week 7 -- the most by a midseason addition in NFL history, per the 49ers. The dual-threat back recorded 670 scrimmage yards in Weeks 1 through 6 with the Panthers.

In the regular-season finale Sunday at Levi's Stadium, McCaffrey tallied 45 yards rushing on 10 carries in addition to 34 yards receiving and a touchdown on three receptions. The week before against the Las Vegas Raiders, he tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson for the most games with 100 or more scrimmage yards by a midseason addition at six apiece.

Coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged last month that McCaffrey has exceeded the 49ers' expectations, fitting seamlessly into the offensive scheme and helping catapult the team into the NFL playoffs.

"We knew what we were getting from what we see on tape, but everyone telling us how hard he worked at things, how consistent he was, how fast he would be able to pick things up, and that’s what I’ve been the most impressed on because everyone told us, but I think it’s even been stronger than that," Shanahan said Dec. 20.

Since then, McCaffrey has continued to impress, even breaking NFL records.

And moving forward, the 49ers Faithful certainly hope McCaffrey remains in Red and Gold -- without the chance to reach more midseason-acquisition marks -- for seasons to come.