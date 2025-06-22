NCAA

Coastal Carolina coach ejected from CWS game for ‘prolonged arguing'

The NCAA said Schnall was arguing balls and strikes, was given a warning and thrown out when he did not leave immediately.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling were ejected in the bottom of the first inning in Game 2 of the College World Series finals against LSU on Sunday.

Walker Mitchell was at bat with two outs and Sebastian Alexander had just stolen second base when Schnall went to the top steps of the dugout, gestured at plate umpire Angel Campos with three fingers and began shouting at him.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The NCAA said Schnall was arguing balls and strikes, was given a warning and thrown out when he did not leave immediately. Instead, Schnall went onto the field to continue arguing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“NCAA Playing Rule 3-6-f-Note 1 states that balls, strikes, half swings or decisions about hit-by-pitch situations are not to be argued,” the NCAA said in a statement. “After a warning, any player or coach who continues to argue balls, strikes, half swings or a hit-by-pitch situation shall be ejected from the game.”

The NCAA said “prolonged arguing” results in a two-game suspension, so Schnall would miss a possible Game 3 on Monday and next season's opening game.

Schilling was thrown out for the comments he made while arguing. If an assistant is ejected, he automatically also is suspended for one game. Schilling also gets an additional two-game suspension under the “prolonged arguing” rule, the NCAA said. That means he could miss the first two or three games in 2026.

Sports

News, videos, and rumors on the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Bruins, powered by NBC Sports Boston.

Boston Red Sox Jun 20

Giants insider explains why Kyle Harrison should excite Red Sox fans

Boston Red Sox Jun 20

Devers explains willingness to play 1B for Giants, not for Red Sox

Associate head coach Chad Oxendine took over Schnall's duties.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NCAAbaseball
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us