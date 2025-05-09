‘Comeback city': Fans optimistic despite Celtics' blown leads against Knicks

After leading the Knicks by 20 points in Game 2 Wednesday night, the Celtics ultimately fell 91-90.

Even though the Celtics blew 20-point leads in the first two games of the series — both in Boston — fans are optimistic the team will bounce back in Game 3 in New York.

"I think they have a good team synergy, good team layout. Just some close games, had some chokes, but that's bound to happen with all teams. I'm hopeful they’ll come back," said one Celtics fan.

"We're the comeback city," another fan added. "We always come back."

But when asked to describe the team's current state in one word, responses outside TD Garden varied from "resilient" to "sloppy" and "lagging."

Fans who tuned in for Wednesday's devastating loss say it was tough to watch.

"I almost cried, I'll be honest," one said. "It was sad, but I have faith. I'm not worried."

That feeling of optimism seems to hold true across the board as the Celtics gear up for their next two games on the road.

"The Celtics have missed 75 three pointers in two games, and only lost by a collective score of four points," one fan said. "They're going to win four straight games."

"Look at last year, how many series did they take four straight, right? So they could very easily do it again," added another.

Trailing 2-0, the Celtics will take on the Knicks in Game 3 on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.