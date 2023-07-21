Connecticut Sun teammates Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner announce engagement

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner have put a ring on it.

The Connecticut Sun teammates shared that they got engaged with Thomas posting photos on Instagram Friday morning.

Their team also celebrated the occasion, calling it the “Best. News. Ever.”

Thomas, 31, and Bonner, 35, have been teammates in Connecticut since 2020 when the Sun acquired Bonner from the Phoenix Mercury.

Both players are enjoying All-Star seasons with the Sun. Thomas has been a triple-double machine and Bonner ascended to eighth on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list during the Sun’s win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.

This is the second time in three years two Sun players have gotten engaged to one another. Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman and former Suns guard Jasmine Thomas, who is now with the Los Angeles Sparks, got engaged in September 2021.

The Sun have the third-best record in the WNBA at 16-6. Along with a wedding band, the newly engaged Thomas and Bonner will be chasing another ring as the Sun seek their first title.