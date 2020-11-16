COVID Hits Boston Hockey Tradition as 2021 Beanpot Tournament Is Canceled

The upcoming edition of The Beanpot was called off Monday, the coronavirus pandemic impacting one of college hockey's most beloved traditions.

TD Garden arena announced Monday that the annual four-team men's hockey tournament between Boston University, Boston College, Harvard and Northeastern won't be held in February 2021. Instead, the 69th edition of the Beanpot is now scheduled for February 2022.

It will be the first time the tournament won't be played in a season since its inception in 1952-53.

Winning the trophy offers major bragging rights for the college, and it's intense rivalries. Boston University has won it the most, 30 times on the men's side, but Northeastern University won the last three, including an instant-classic double-overtime win over BU last year.

A month after Northeastern hoisted the Beanpot trophy, Massachusetts went into lockdown to stop the spread of the virus. By late spring, virus levels were down statewide, but the state is experiencing a new surge this fall.

Additionally, hockey has been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in New England, prompting interstate high school play across the region to be suspended last week.

A recent rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted governors across New England to put interstate hockey tournaments on hold, at least through the end of the year.

The Beanpot is a storied tradition for hockey fans around New England and across the country.

Watching Boston College win the 2011 tournament prompted current NHL star Johnny Gaudreau to decommit from Northeastern and commit to them, he told nhl.com in 2017.

Jimmy Hayes, who played in that tournament before going on to an NHL career himself, said for that story that getting to take part is "just a dream come true for a local kid."