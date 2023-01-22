NFL

Cowboys' Brett Maher Converts 25-Yard Field Goal to Tie 49ers

Maher's make tied the game at 9-9 in the third quarter

By Sanjesh Singh

Brett Maher
Getty

An NFL kicker has made a field goal.

Normally that wouldn't be something to write home about, but Brett Maher has become an exception to the norm in the past week.

The Dallas Cowboys kicker missed four extra point attempts in last week's wild card win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the yips remained in Sunday's divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers.

His first PAT of the game was blocked, and a replay showed that the kick was headed wide left regardless.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Then in the third quarter, Dallas called upon Maher to attempt a 25-yarder to tie the game at 9-9. He had no issues drilling it.

Maher, 33, made 29 of 32 field goals during the regular season, good for 90.6%. He went 50-for-53 on PATs in the same span, good for 94.3%.

This article tagged under:

NFLSan Francisco 49ersDallas CowboysNFL Playoffs
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us