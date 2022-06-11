2022 NBA Finals

Crazy Stats Show How Close Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Has Been

See the wild numbers between the two teams fighting for the NBA title

By Justin Leger

Crazy stats show how tight C's-Warriors series has been originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The final scores don't do this NBA Finals justice. It's been an extremely tightly-contested series between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors evened the series at 2-2 with a 107-97 victory in Game 4 at TD Garden. All four games have been decided by 10 or more points, but a deeper look at the numbers shows just how close the series has been so far.

Game 4 takeaways: Curry explodes for 43 points as Warriors even series

Heading into Game 5, the Warriors have scored a total of 422 points to the Celtics' 421. Both teams have made 64 3-pointers. The Warriors have one more rebound (40-39) and one more takeaway (60-59). Boston has made seven more free throws and Golden State has made four more field goals.

As even as it's been, the Warriors pulled away with a 17-3 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Celtics on their home court on Friday night. Stephen Curry's historic performance was the difference and gives Golden State momentum heading back to San Francisco.

Game 5 is set for a 9 p.m. ET tip-off Monday at Chase Center.

