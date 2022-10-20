Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Left Out of Man United Squad for Chelsea Match

Ronaldo walked out of United's 2-0 win against Tottenham on Wednesday

By Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo will be left out of Manchester United's squad to face Chelsea, the club said Thursday after the Portugal international walked out of the team's 2-0 win over Tottenham before the final whistle.

United manager Erik ten Hag said after Wednesday's walkout at Old Trafford that he would “deal with” Ronaldo a day later.

“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea," United said in a statement Thursday. "The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

United said it fully backed the decision made by Ten Hag.

Ronaldo headed to the changing room after being left as an unused substitute in the match.

It left Ten Hag fielding questions about the incident on a night when United produced arguably its best performance of the season.

“I don’t pay attention today,” the Dutchman said after the match. “We deal with that tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on this team. It was a magnificent performance from all the 11 players.”

Ten Hag has already proved himself a strict disciplinarian — canceling his team's day off after the 4-0 defeat to Brentford in August, while he was also critical of Ronaldo and other players for leaving a preseason friendly after Rayo Vallecano at halftime in July.

