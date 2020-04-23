Cowboys

Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott’s Older Brother Jace Dies at 31

By Staff, AP

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team says. He was 31.

The Cowboys issued the following statement Thursday night:

"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy."

The older Prescott was an offensive lineman a decade ago at Northwestern State in Louisiana, where the Prescott brothers Tad, Jace and Dak grew up. Jace Prescott played three seasons at Northwestern State, starting all 11 games in his final season in 2010.

Dak Prescott appeared in a Campbell's Chunky Soup commercial with his two brothers that aired last season. Their mother, Peggy Prescott, died of colon cancer in 2013.

No cause of death was released Thursday night.

This story will be updated.

Staff, AP

This article tagged under:

CowboysDak Prescott
