NFL

Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland ties NFL record with fourth pick-six of season

Bland returned another interception for a touchdown in the Cowboys' win on Sunday

By Mike Gavin

DaRon Bland
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Only 15 NFL wide receivers have more touchdowns than DaRon Bland this season.

Not bad for a cornerback.

Bland tied an NFL single-season record on Sunday with his fourth interception returned for a touchdown...and he still has seven games remaining to set a new mark.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Bland picked off Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and returned it 30 yards early in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 33-10 win. His fourth pick-six tied the previous record set by Eric Allen of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1993, Jim Kearney of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1972 and Ken Houston of the Houston Oilers in 1971.

Bland had a 22-yard pick-six in Week 1 against Daniel Jones and the New York Giants, a 54-yard pick-six in Week 4 against Mac Jones and the New England Patriots and a 30-yard pick-six in Week 8 against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Sports

News, videos, and rumors on the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Bruins, powered by NBC Sports Boston.

New England Patriots 55 mins ago

2024 NFL Draft: How Week 11 games impacted Pats' first-round position

Boston Bruins 19 hours ago

Trent Frederic scores twice as the Bruins roll past the Canadiens 5-2​

Bland is tied for the second-most touchdowns on the Cowboys this season, matching tight end Jake Ferguson and trailing only wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (six).

It was the sixth interception of the season overall for Bland, which is now tied for the most in the league with Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone. Bland, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, had five interceptions in 17 games during his rookie season. 

This article tagged under:

NFL
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us