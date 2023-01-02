Bills, Bengals Players Emotional Following Damar Hamlin's Collapse; Buffalo Safety in Critical Condition

The sidelines of both the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals were visibly shaken after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
The 24-year-old reportedly underwent roughly 10 minutes of CPR before being transferred to the Univerisity of Cincinnati Medical Center. According to the NFL, Hamlin is in critical condition.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Players around the field were emotional while awaiting news from the medical staff. Some stood by in shock, while others gathered in solidarity with their teammates.
Sports
The game was temporarily suspended in the first quarter with both teams returning to the locker room.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and his captains -- including Joe Burrow -- later paid a visit to the Bills locker room before the game was ultimately postponed.