Damar Hamlin Jersey Sales Skyrocket, Proceeds Go to Toy Drive

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jersey is in high demand and the proceeds are going toward a good cause.

The 24-year-old, who suffered from cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Bengals, reportedly has one of the highest-selling jerseys on Fanatics of "any sport, not just the NFL."

The online sports manufacturer and retailer announced that all money raised for Hamlin's No. 3 Bills jersey sales will go to his toy drive, which has raised more than $6 million.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The donations will help provide gifts for children in Hamlin’s hometown of McKees Rocks in western Pennsylvania.

Fans that want to shop for Hamlin sports gear can make a purchase on Fanatics.