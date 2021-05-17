Lions Coach Dan Campbell Says He Wants ‘Pet Lion on a Chain' at Detroit Practices

Dan Campbell Wants ‘Pet Lion on a Chain’ at Detroit Practices originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dan Campbell is working on establishing a new Lions culture in his first year at the helm in Detroit. He promised in his introductory press conference that his team will take on the identity of the city, and it turns out he wants the team to take on the identity of its mascot, too.

"I don’t think we’re going to be able to do it, but I would love to literally just have a pet lion," Campbell said during an appearance on "Pardon My Take." "Just a legit pet lion on a chain, a big ass chain, and he really is my pet. We just walk around the building, we go out to practice, we’re at seven-on-seven, we’re behind the kicker when he’s kicking."

The Lions went 13-29-1 in three seasons under Matt Patricia before he was fired last November. The team hasn't won a playoff game in almost 30 years, either, so a change in approach is in order.

But a pet Lion at the team facility?

"We’re going somewhere," Campbell said. "The problem, I don’t know if PETA’s going to allow that. Even though we would take great care of it."

How would the team keep the lion fed? Well, Campbell said he would be willing to sacrifice one of his arms to win a Super Bowl, which would be the franchise's first.

This isn't the first time Campbell has made wild comments in front of a microphone, either. At the aforementioned introductory press conference, he made headlines when he said his team is going to "bite a kneecap off" after getting knocked down.

The team moved on from veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason, sending him to the Los Angeles Rams in a deal that brought back former No. 1 pick Jared Goff. Penei Sewell, Michael Brockers and Tyrell Williams are other notable additions for the team.

Yet, it looks like Roary the mascot will be the closest thing the Lions have to the real thing at games this coming season.