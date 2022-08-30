Defending US Open Winner Emma Raducanu Falls to Alizé Cornet in First Round

The U.S. Open will have a new champion in 2022.

Defending women's singles champion Emma Raducanu lost to Alizé Cornet in her first round match on Tuesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Cornet defeated Raducanu in straight sets -- 6-3, 6-3.

The 19-year-old from Great Britain won the 2021 U.S. Open without dropping a set in just her second Grand Slam event. She entered New York looking for a repeat performance after recent victories over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, but instead, she wasn't able to win a single set.

.@alizecornet is victorious in Armstrong!



She defeats Raducanu, 6-3, 6-3 to advance to Round 2. pic.twitter.com/RHAd0zCBxv — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2022

Raducanu entered the U.S. Open as the world No. 11, though that number will drop to around No. 84 after losing 2,030 points for falling in the first round.

Cornet, 32, is making her record-breaking 63rd consecutive major appearance. A French native, Cornet reached the quarterfinals in this year's Australian Open for her best Grand Slam finish. After ousting the No. 11 seed, the world No. 40 hopes to finish even better in New York.